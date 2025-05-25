Hundreds Of Prisoners Exchanged Hours After Russia Launches Combined Missile And Drone Attack On Kyiv

Russia-Ukraine War: Amidst Russia and Ukraine’s failed attempt to reach a mutual ceasefire, both nations exchanged hundreds more prisoners on Saturday. The exchange took place hours after Kyiv was under another massive aerial attack by Russian forces.

According to a France 24 report, the Russian air attack claimed the lives of four people in the western Khmelnytskyi region, four in the Kyiv region, and one in Mykolaiv in the south. The attack also wounded dozens and caused massive infrastructure destruction.

Prisoner Exchange to Continue

Both nations have said that each side brought back 307 soldiers on Saturday, a day after 390 combatants and civilians were released by each side. Moscow and Kyiv intend to continue the exchange, though further details have not been revealed yet.

Russia and Ukraine Trade Fire Amidst Prisoner Exchange

Kyiv witnessed explosions and anti-aircraft fire throughout the night, and residents took shelter as Russian missiles and drones targeted the capital.

Officials said Ukraine was hit with 14 ballistic missiles and 250 Shahed drones. In response, Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down six missiles and neutralised 245 drones. The Kyiv City Military administration admitted it was one of the largest combined missile and drone attacks on the capital. “A difficult night for all of us,” it said in a statement.

The air raid sirens lasted more than seven hours, warning citizens of approaching danger. According to Kyiv, a residential building in the Obolon district was hit the hardest, leaving at least five injured. Regional authorities claimed that around 123 civilians were killed in Ukraine’s southern, eastern, and northern regions.

Russia’s defence ministry said the overnight attack shot down 100 Ukrainian drones, and Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council claims that the drones hit a Tula arms plant that makes chemicals used in explosives and rocket fuel.

Peace Talks

Russia and Ukraine met face-to-face in Istanbul for the first time earlier this month and agreed to swap 1,000 prisoners of war and civilian detainees.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that the attack is clear evidence that increased sanctions pressure on Moscow is necessary to accelerate the peace process.

Taking to X, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy extended his support to Ukrainians, saying, “Another night of terror for Ukrainian civilians."

“These are not actions of a country seeking peace," he said, regarding the Russian strikes.