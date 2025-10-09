Updated 9 October 2025 at 16:40 IST
Hungarian Author László Krasznahorkai Wins Nobel Prize In Literature
The 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai “for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art”.
The 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai. | Image: X
