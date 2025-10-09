Republic World
Updated 9 October 2025 at 16:40 IST

Hungarian Author László Krasznahorkai Wins Nobel Prize In Literature

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai “for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art”.

Reported by: Deepti Verma
The 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai. | Image: X

Published By : Deepti Verma

Published On: 9 October 2025 at 16:40 IST

