'Hunted Down, Killed': US Says Iranian Commander Who Tried To Assassinate Trump Has Been Eliminated

'48 Iranian Leaders Gone In One Shot': Trump Hails 'Success' Of US Bombardments | Image: File

Washington DC: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Wednesday stated that the Iranian commander who tried to assassinate President Donald Trump in 2024 has been “hunted down and killed” in the ongoing ‘Operation Epic Fury’ against the Middle Eastern country.

“Yesterday, the leader of the unit who attempted to assassinate President Trump was hunted down and killed.”

“Iran tried to kill President Trump, and President Trump got the last laugh," Hegseth added while addressing a press conference. He, however, did not reveal the identity of the man.

The 2024 Assassination Attempt

In ​2024, an Iranian man had been charged by ⁠the US Justice Department in ​connection with an alleged ​plot ⁠ordered by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to assassinate Trump.

Developing…