I Am Still Shaking: Canadian Investigative Journalist Alleges Physical Assault By Pro-Khalistan Activists in Vancouver

In a shocking incident, Canadian investigative journalist Mocha Bezirgan was allegedly physically assaulted by pro-Khalistan activists in Vancouver on Sunday.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Bezirgan claimed that he was attacked by "multiple Khalistanis" while reporting on one of their events.

Describing his ordeal, the journalist said, "It just happened two hours ago and I am still shaking. I was surrounded by multiple Khalistanis who acted like thugs. They threatened me, got physical with me, and grabbed my phone out of my hand. This was done by an individual who has been harassing me online for a long time, using dehumanizing language against me... I was just there reporting on the event."

He added, "Khalistanis gathered to honour their so-called martyrs, including the assassins of Indira Gandhi. One individual came up to me and started asking questions, getting very close to my face. Then, all of a sudden, 2–3 others surrounded me in the same invasive way—I had nowhere to go."

Bezirgan posted a video on his X handle showing several men confronting him, captioned: "Here’s the view from my main camera of two Khalistani thugs blocking my exit as I try to get away from a serial harasser who can’t keep his distance from me."

He emphasized that these efforts to intimidate him will not affect his journalistic integrity.

"These intimidation tactics won’t stop me or influence my editorial independence," he stated.

Bezirgan also alleged that his phone was snatched when he attempted to record the individuals. Accusing the pro-Khalistan individuals of stalking, he stated that he plans to release more footage he captured during the event.

"I was secretly recording with my main camera because I felt something physical was about to happen. I started recording with my phone as well. As soon as I did, they turned their faces away—but one individual kept walking toward me and eventually grabbed my phone out of my hand for a moment. I have more footage I'm about to upload to my channel. He continued following me throughout the parade... He even followed me to the train station, where I finally left the area," he said.