Published 15:36 IST, August 20th 2024
'I am Willing...': Elon Musk's Response After Trump Proposes He Would Make Him Adviser
On Monday, Trump had mentioned that, if he wins polls, he would consider appointing Musk to a cabinet position or an advisory role within his administration.
'I am Willing...': Elon Musk's Response After Trump Proposes He Would Make Him Adviser | Image: X
