'I am Willing...': Elon Musk's Response After Trump Proposes He Would Make Him Adviser

On Monday, Trump had mentioned that, if he wins polls, he would consider appointing Musk to a cabinet position or an advisory role within his administration.

Reported by: Manisha Roy
'I am Willing...': Elon Musk's Response After Trump Proposes He Would Make Him Adviser | Image: X
