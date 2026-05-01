'I F**king Own You, My Little Brown Boy': JPMorgan Executive Sued For Turing Married Employee Into Sex Slave | Explosive Details Emerge

A female senior executive at JPMorgan Chase has been sued for allegedly turning a married junior male employee into a sex slave, drugging him, intimidating him and forcing him into "non-consensual" sexual acts. Lorna Hajdini, who is 37 years old, is also accused of racially abusing the man, whom she referred to as "brown boy Indian".

According to court filings, the lawsuit was filed by an Asian man, anonymously identified as John Doe. He joined the American company as a Senior VP/Director in March 2024.

Months of Abuse

Doe has accused Hajdini, executive director in JPMorgan Chase’s Leveraged Finance division, of forcing him into humiliating sexual acts for months while threatening to damage his career if he rejected her advances.

The abuse reportedly started in May 2024, just months after Doe joined the company. Doe claimed that in the starting, Hajdini rubbed his leg and squeezed his calf on one occasion, exclaiming, "Oh, you did play basketball in college? I love basketball players...they get me so wet."

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Victim Cried During Coercive Sexual Acts

According to Daily Mail, Lorna Hajdini allegedly drugged John Doe with date rape drug several times and once berated him when he cried while she was performing a sexual act on him against his will.

'I F**king Own You'

The victim alleged that once when he rejected her offer for drinks, she got furious and told him, “If you don’t f**k me soon, I’m going to ruin you… never forget, I f**king own you.”

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As per the report, she allegedly told him that he would have to “please” her if he wanted promotion.

On another occasion when he resisted her, she allegedly asked him, “Do you want to get promoted at year end or not? Do you want a future at JPMorgan? It’s that simple. I don’t know why you’re fighting this."

‘My Little Arab Boy Toy’

The report also claimed that Doe accused Hajdini of referring to him using racial slurs such as “brown boy” and making derogatory remarks about his ethnicity and family. On one occasion she reportedly told him, “Birthday BJ for the brown boy? My little brown boy.”

She is also accused of referring to him as “my little Arab boy toy” and his wife as “little Asian, fish head”.

JPMorgan Denies Claim