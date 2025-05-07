'I Hope It Ends Very Quickly': Donald Trump’s First Comment on India’s Operation Sindoor Strikes in Pakistan

Updated May 7th 2025, 03:46 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, reacting to India’s Operation Sindoor — a series of precision strikes on terror infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir said, “I hope it ends very quickly.”
Trump added, “We just heard about it as we were walking in the doors of the Oval. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They’ve been fighting for a long time—many, many decades and centuries, if you think about it.”
Trump’s comments come after the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor,’ a series of coordinated air and missile strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed. Indian officials said the strikes targeted locations where cross-border terror attacks were being planned, directed, and executed. The government stressed that the action was “focused, measured, and non-escalatory,” with no Pakistani military installations targeted.
“India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution. These were counter-terror strikes, not acts of aggression,” said a top Indian defence official. “We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.”
According to Pakistan’s Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, the Indian strikes hit Kotli, Muridke, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffarabad—areas that host known bases of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.
Muridke, near Lahore, is widely regarded as the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba, led by UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed, while Bahawalpur in Punjab province is a known base of Masood Azhar’s Jaish-e-Mohammad—both groups accused of masterminding deadly attacks on Indian soil.
While tensions remain high, both sides have so far stopped short of full-scale escalation. International observers have called for calm. Trump’s remarks reflect Washington’s stance: firm against terrorism, but equally committed to preventing a wider conflict between two nuclear-armed neighbors.
Read This Also: Why Was It Named Operation Sindoor: A Calibrated Indian Strike Without Military Escalation
Published May 7th 2025, 03:45 IST