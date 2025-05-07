sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 7th 2025, 03:46 IST

'I Hope It Ends Very Quickly': Donald Trump’s First Comment on India’s Operation Sindoor Strikes in Pakistan

Trump urges calm, saying, “I hope it ends very quickly,” after India’s Operation Sindoor strikes terror sites in Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack

Reported by: Rajat Mishra
Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor | Image: ADGPI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, reacting to India’s Operation Sindoor — a series of precision strikes on terror infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir said, “I hope it ends very quickly.” 
Trump added, “We just heard about it as we were walking in the doors of the Oval. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They’ve been fighting for a long time—many, many decades and centuries, if you think about it.”

Trump’s comments come after the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor,’ a series of coordinated air and missile strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed. Indian officials said the strikes targeted locations where cross-border terror attacks were being planned, directed, and executed. The government stressed that the action was “focused, measured, and non-escalatory,” with no Pakistani military installations targeted.
 


“India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution. These were counter-terror strikes, not acts of aggression,” said a top Indian defence official.  “We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable.”

According to Pakistan’s Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhary, the Indian strikes hit Kotli, Muridke, Bahawalpur, and Muzaffarabad—areas that host known bases of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Muridke, near Lahore, is widely regarded as the headquarters of Lashkar-e-Taiba, led by UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed, while Bahawalpur in Punjab province is a known base of Masood Azhar’s Jaish-e-Mohammad—both groups accused of masterminding deadly attacks on Indian soil.

While tensions remain high, both sides have so far stopped short of full-scale escalation. International observers have called for calm. Trump’s remarks reflect Washington’s stance: firm against terrorism, but equally committed to preventing a wider conflict between two nuclear-armed neighbors.

Published May 7th 2025, 03:45 IST

