'I Hope It Ends Very Quickly': Donald Trump’s First Comment on India’s Operation Sindoor Strikes in Pakistan

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday, reacting to India’s Operation Sindoor — a series of precision strikes on terror infrastructure inside Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir said, “I hope it ends very quickly.”

Trump added, “We just heard about it as we were walking in the doors of the Oval. I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They’ve been fighting for a long time—many, many decades and centuries, if you think about it.”



Trump’s comments come after the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor,’ a series of coordinated air and missile strikes on nine terror infrastructure sites across Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed. Indian officials said the strikes targeted locations where cross-border terror attacks were being planned, directed, and executed. The government stressed that the action was “focused, measured, and non-escalatory,” with no Pakistani military installations targeted.

