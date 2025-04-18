I Like Her Very Much, She is a Great PM: Trump Gushes Over Meloni After White House Meet | Image: AP

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump praised Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, saying he likes her and thinks she is doing a great job in Italy, as she became the first European leader to meet him and discuss trade after he imposed tariffs.

When asked to comment about Meloni at a press briefing, Trump said, "I do like her very much. I think she's a great prime minister and I think she's done a fantastic job in Italy."

"We're very proud of her. I knew her right from the beginning. I knew her as a very early prime minister, and I knew she had great talent. She's one of the real leaders of the world, and I'm very proud to be with her. I can't do better than that, right?" he added.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni earlier had criticised President Donald Trump's decision to implement a 20 per cent tariff on EU exports, labelling it as “wrong.” Although Trump has since delayed the measure for 90 days, the tariffs have already caused disruption. Still, Meloni has worked to preserve a strong relationship with the US leader.

Meloni is now heading back to Italy ahead of a meeting with US Vice President JD Vance scheduled for tomorrow. The discussions are expected to cover key topics such as tariffs, defence spending, and possibly initiatives aimed at efforts to "make the West great again."

Notably, Meloni was the only European head of state invited to Trump’s inauguration on January 20. US officials highlighted her alignment with Trump on major issues, including immigration policies and the conflict in Ukraine.

The Trump administration has frequently criticised European nations for inadequate contributions to collective security, while also using economic pressure, such as tariffs, to influence trans-Atlantic relations, raising concerns about the alliance’s stability.