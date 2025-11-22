'I'll Wipe My A** With It': Ex-CIA Officer's Savage Reply To Pakistan's Apology Demand Over ‘India Will Win’ Remark

Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer and whistleblower John Kiriakou sparked a row after making a shocking revelation about how former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) attempted to pressurise him into apologising for his comment on the India-Pakistan military equation.

In an appearance on Julian Dorey's podcast, Kiriakou said that after he praised India's military advantage, the PTI condemned his remarks "in the strongest possible terms". He revealed that the PTI sent him a formal letter insisting he apologise for his comments.

He stated that his lawyers advised him to ignore the letter sent to him by the PTI. However, he revealed that replied to the letter, saying that he would "wipe his a** with it."

Kiriakou said, "My lawyer was like, 'Just throw it away, just throw it away.' So I didn't throw it away. I sent him an email and I said, 'In regards to your demand for an apology, I wipe my ass with your demands for an apology.' And I hit send, and that's how I left it, and I haven't heard back from them."

Advertisement

During an interaction with ANI earlier this year, Kiriakou had referred to the India-Pakistan conflict as a "four-day India-Pakistan mini-war" and stated that India would decisively win any conventional military clash with Pakistan.

"Nothing, literally nothing good will come of an actual war between India and Pakistan because the Pakistanis will lose. It's as simple as that. They'll lose. And I'm not talking about nuclear weapons. I'm just talking about a conventional war. And so there is no benefit to constantly provoking Indians," he had said during the interaction.

Advertisement

In the podcast with Dorey, the former CIA officer revealed that apart from receiving the letter from Imran Khan's party, he also received several death threats for his remarks. He said he had merely stated that in a traditional war, India would defeat Pakistan simply because its population is five times larger.