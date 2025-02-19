I Love the President: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview

Washington: Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk sat down for his first-ever joint interview with the US President Donald Trump , with Sean Hannity of Fox News. Musk and Trump together discussed several issues but what stood out was their bromance, which hit an all-time high as the two kept praising each other.

‘I Love the President': Elon Musk Couldn't Stop Praising Donald Trump

In the Fox News interview telecasted on Tuesday (local time), the US President Donald Trump and his key ally Elon Musk were all about ‘bromance’ and opened up on their personal relations.

Musk said he loved the President and that Trump is a ‘good man’. He said, "I love the president. I think President Trump is a good man. The president has been so unfairly attacked in the media. It's truly outrageous. And I've spent--at this point, spent a lot of time with the president. And not once have I seen him do something that was mean or cruel or wrong."

‘I Respect Him… I’ve Always Respected Him': Trump On His Relationship with Musk

Speaking about his relationship with Elon Musk, Donald Trump said, "I respect him. I've always respected him. I never knew that he was right on certain things. And I'm usually pretty good at this stuff. He did Starlink. He did things that were so advanced that nobody knew what the hell they were".

Hailing Elon Musk as the ‘smartest guy in the country’, Donald Trump said, “I wanted somebody really smart to work with me in terms of the country... He's a leader. Yeah. He gets it done. I wanted to find somebody smarter than him. I searched all over. I just couldn't do it. I couldn't find anyone smarter for the country. But this is the thing. We settled on this guy.”

Elon Musk and Donald Trump Sit Down for Their First Joint Interview - Key Takeaways

Speaking of the key takeaways from the first joint interview of Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump, apart from the mutual admiration and love they had for each other, the two also discussed Musk's power under Trump, the role of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the assassination attempt on Trump and Musk being the US President's tech support.

Role of Musk-Led DOGE

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is led by Elon Musk, is expected to attempt to ‘try and get a trillion dollars out of the deficit’. Trump said, “I think he's going to find a trillion dollars” and that it will only be a “small shortage of fraud, waste and abuse really in government spending.” Trump also praised Musk's agility and efficiency in the execution of of executive orders - “He gets the executive order done. There used to be signed executive orders, but no work got done. He and his genius team make sure they are executed.”

Musk said, "One of the biggest functions of the DOGE team is just making sure that the presidential executive orders are actually carried out. And this is a very important thing, because the president is the elected representative of the people. So it's representing the will of the people. And if the bureaucracy is fighting the will of the people and preventing the president from implementing what the people want, then what we live in is a bureaucracy and not a democracy."

Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump

On the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, that happened not once but many times, Musk acknowledged and praised the US President's bravery in the face of threat. He went on to say, “Well, I mean, -- this is how you know someone's true character because everyone can say they're brave, but the president was actually shot. Okay? Courage under fire. Fight, fight, fight! Blood streaming down the face. That's true courage. You can't fake that.”

Elon Musk President Trump's Tech Support

Calling himself the tech-support for the President, Musk said, "I'm here to provide the president with technology support." "I'm a technologist, and I try to make technologies that-- improve the world and make life better... I'm here to provide the President with technology support... It's a very important thing, because the president will make these executive orders, which are very sensible and good for the country, but then they don't get implemented," he added.