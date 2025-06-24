Washington: Donald Trump has said that he wants to see a deal with Russia when Vladimir Putin asked him whether he needed help with Iran, Russian news agency TASS reported.

Before leaving for Netherlands to attend the upcoming NATO Summit, Donald Trump was asked to comment on the Russia-related language expected in a communique to be issued after the alliance leaders’ meeting.

Speaking to reporters aboard a plane en route to the Netherlands, Donald Trump said, “I'll have to take a look at it. But, you know, I'd like to see a deal with Russia.”

"As you know, Vladimir Putin, the Russian President called me up. He said, ‘Can I help you with Iran?’ I said, ‘No, I don't need help with Iran. I need help with you.’ And I hope we're going to be getting a deal done with Russia," Donald Trump responded.

Donald Trump to meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy during NATO Summit

The White House has confirmed that Donald Trump would be meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Netherlands.

The last time Zelensky and Trump met was in April on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral amid concerns that Washington would withdraw from mediating peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

The two leaders who prior to meeting on Pope Francis' funeral had met in the White House when Donald Trump blasted Zelenskyy for not agreeing to a ceasefire with Russia.

Donald Trump humiliated Volodymyr Zelenskyy in front of the world press and news channels cameras saying that he didn't have the cards to negotiate the peace deal on his term as he was losing the war.

Trump further told Zelenskyy that if US had not backed Ukraine, he would have lost the war in two weeks.