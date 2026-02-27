Updated 27 February 2026 at 22:44 IST
'I Grew Up Witnessing Abuse At Home...I Did Nothing Wrong': Bill Clinton Testifies To Congress About Epstein Ties
Former US President Bill Clinton on Friday testified to the Congress over his ties to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Washington DC: Former US President Bill Clinton on Friday testified to the Congress over his ties to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. In his testimony, Clinton said that he did nothing wrong and had no idea of the crimes Epstein was committing.
Pics of Clinton In Epstein Files
Several never-before-seen pictures of Bill Clinton featured in the information released from the Epstein files in December. One of the pictures showed a half-naked former President chilling in a jacuzzi with a mystery woman, whose face was redacted.
Another picture showed that Ghislaine Maxwell was also in the jacuzzi with Clinton and the mystery woman. British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly lured and groomed young women for paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his high-profile clients.
Clinton was also seen posing with several mystery women in the Epstein files.
One of the pictures showed the former president grinning widely with a woman sitting close to him, with her arms around his shoulder.
