‘…I Stopped It’: Donald Trump Repeatedly Claims India-Pakistan Ceasefire From Escalating Into ‘Nuclear War’, India Responds

New Delhi: American President Donald Trump has once again claimed that he played a key role in stopping the recent India-Pakistan conflict on Tuesday night, asserting that the standoff could have escalated into a “nuclear war” if not for US intervention.

“We Stopped Wars,” Says Trump at White House

“We stopped wars between India and Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda,” Trump said at a White House reception on Tuesday night.

“They shot down five planes and it was back and forth, back and forth, back and forth. I called them and said, ‘Listen, no more trade. If you do this, you’re not going to be good…’ They’re both powerful nuclear nations and that would have happened, and who knows where that would have ended up. And I stopped it,” he added.

US Diplomat Reiterates Claim at UN Security Council

Echoing Trump’s assertions, an American diplomat told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that the recent “de-escalations” between India and Pakistan were facilitated by the United States.

“Across the globe, the United States continues to work with parties to disputes, wherever possible, to find peaceful solutions,” acting US representative ambassador Dorothy Shea said during an open debate on ‘Multilateralism and Peaceful Settlement of Disputes’ chaired by Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar.

“In the past three months alone, the US leadership has delivered de-escalations between Israel and Iran, between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, and between India and Pakistan,” Shea said.

She added, “The United States, under President Trump’s leadership, played an important role in encouraging the parties to reach these resolutions, which we applaud and support.”

Congress Questions PM Modi’s Silence

The Congress party targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Trump’s repeated claims, questioning the PM’s silence while accusing him of ignoring domestic responsibilities.

“As the Modi Govt continues in its refusal to give firm dates for a debate on Pahalgam-Sindoor in Parliament and as the Modi Govt persists in its refusal to commit to a reply by the PM in the debate, President Trump reaches the silver jubilee, the quarter century mark on his claims.

He has trumpeted 25 times in the last 73 days but the Prime Minister of India is totally quiet – finding time only to travel abroad and to destabilise democratic institutions at home,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

India Responds, Says Ceasefire Came at Pakistan’s Request

Meanwhile, India’s permanent representative to the UN, ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, stated that India stopped its military operation at Pakistan’s request.

“On achieving its primary objectives, a cessation of military activities was directly concluded at the request of Pakistan,” Harish said.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 people. This resulted in four days of clashes between the two sides, which ended on May 10 after an understanding to stop further military actions.

Since May 10, Trump and his administration have repeatedly claimed that the US president “helped settle” the conflict between India and Pakistan, with Trump saying that the US would engage in “a lot of trade” with both countries if they ended the fighting.

However, India has consistently denied these claims, maintaining that the decision to halt military operations was made through bilateral channels after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations called his Indian counterpart.