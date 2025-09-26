‘I Think We Have A Deal’: US President Donald Trump Hints At Possible Breakthrough In Gaza Peace Talks | Image: AP

Washington: US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that a deal to end the war in Gaza might be imminent, expressing optimism that the hostages would be back soon. Trump made the statement while speaking to reporters at the White House, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Talking to the media personnel, Trump confidently said, "I think we have a deal…….It's looking like we have a deal on Gaza. I think it's a deal that will get the hostages back, it's going to be a deal that will end the war."

The possible ceasefire deal is likely to come after recent talks between the US, Israel, and Arab states. According to reports, the proposal involves Israel accepting Trump's terms, with Hamas being urged to follow suit. Trump warned Hamas that there would be consequences for rejecting the deal, stating, "The Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one."

The details of the proposal suggested that Hamas would need to free all remaining captives in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners jailed in Israel. The development has shed a light of hope that a lasting peace agreement might be within reach.

Hamas has confirmed receiving ideas from the US for ending the war, although Israel has yet to comment on Trump's proposal. The group has expressed readiness to negotiate and discuss the release of all prisoners in exchange for a clear declaration to end the war and the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza.

The world leaders have welcomed the possible breakthrough, calling for a renewed push for a ceasefire to end the war in Gaza.