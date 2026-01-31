'I've Beautiful Russian Friend For You, She Is...': Bombshell Emails Sent By Epstein To UK's Ex-Prince Andrew | Image: DOJ

Washington DC: Freshly-released documents from the Epstein files have shed more light on the alleged involvement of UK's former Prince Andrew in Epstein sex scandal. The files have been released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) as part of its investigation into the Epstein sex scandal, in which several high-profile clients are allegedly involved in the exploitation of minor girls.

'Beautiful, Trustworthy Russian'

Newly-released records show that paedophile and disgraced American financier Jeffrey Epstein offered a "trustworthy" Russian friend to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. A couple of e-mails shared by DOJ from the year 2010 showed a conversation between Epstein and Andrew, whose email account was called 'The Duke'.

In one of the mails, Epstein told Andrew, "I have a friend who i think you might enjoy having dinner with, her name i s----- she will be [in] london 20-24." Andrew said that he would be "delighted" to meet her. He also asked, "Any other information you might know about her that might be useful to know? Like what have you told her about me and have you given her my email as well?" In response, Epstein wrote, “she 26, russian, clevere beautiful, trustworthy and yes she has your email.”

Email exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew | Image: DOJ

Notably, the mails are from August 2010, when Epstein's house arrest had ended.

Email exchange between Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew | Image: DOJ

Epstein Invited To Buckingham Palace

After Epstein's house arrest ended, Andrew also invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace as Epstein told him that they needed to have some “private time”. "We could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy," Andrew replied.

Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in the case. However, in November 2025, Andrew was stripped of his ‘His Royal Highness’ and ‘Prince’ titles amidst the allegations.