'I Was Invited': Former Russian Republic President Shocking Alien Encounter Claim Goes Viral Again | WATCH

Former president of the Russian Republic Kirsan Ilyumzhinov has reiterated his long-standing claim of an alleged extraterrestrial encounter during his recent appearance on the Jesse Michaels the American Alchemy podcast, which went viral online.

In the interview, Ilyumzhinov said he was “invited” by non-human beings into a glowing, translucent tube from the balcony of his penthouse apartment and transported to a large spacecraft. He stressed that he was fully ‘conscious, calm and sober’ throughout the experience and spent several hours onboard the craft.

Recalling the alleged encounter, he claimed the beings did not communicate verbally. Instead, communication took place through thoughts, a process he later associated with similar descriptions attributed to mystic Baba Vanga.

According to Ilyumzhinov, the entities referred to humans as being at an “embryonic” stage of development and criticised humanity’s wars, environmental destruction and weapons programmes. He said they compared human behaviour to ants destroying their own nest.

Claims of high-level discussions with Henry Kissinger and World Leaders

Ilyumzhinov also spoke about multiple meetings with former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, including private conversations in the presence of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. He claimed Kissinger showed detailed familiarity with classified UFO-related information held by US agencies and asked technical questions rather than expressing scepticism.

Describing his interactions with Russian leaders, Ilyumzhinov said former President Boris Yeltsin privately acknowledged awareness of the incident and questioned whether he had been mentally well or intoxicated at the time. He added that Vladimir Putin later asked him directly to recount the event in detail, again questioning whether alcohol had been involved. Ilyumzhinov insisted he told the truth despite the potential political consequences.

He further claimed that a close friend, who was a sitting president of a major country, privately confided that he had seen a UFO and encountered alien beings during a fishing trip but chose not to make the experience public due to fear of ridicule.

Ilyumzhinov also referenced religious figures, stating that Pope John Paul II had said, “We are not alone,” and pointed to the Vatican observatory as an institution that studies extraterrestrial phenomena. He added that the Dalai Lama had expressed similar views, framing non-human intelligence within a broader metaphysical understanding.