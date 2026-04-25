'Will Have To Kill You If...': Ukrainian Soldier Disrupts Russian University Military Recruitment Event With Reality Check | WATCH

New Delhi: A closed-door military recruitment session at Kuban State Agrarian University in Russia was thrown into chaos this week when a video call, intended to feature a Russian soldier, was instead intercepted by a member of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The incident occurred during a mandatory conference where university administrators and military officials were telling students about the benefits of signing contract with the Russian Defense Ministry. The recruitment drive is part of a broader Kremlin initiative aiming to enlist a specific percentage of the student body for specialized units, including those focused on drone warfare.

Behind the breach

During the presentation, organizers connected a man wearing camouflage, a balaclava, and dark glasses via a video link. Expecting a testimonial from a Russian serviceman on the front lines, the hall of students was instead met with a stark warning.

"I'm actually a serviceman- just not Russian, but Ukrainian," the man announced to the stunned auditorium.

Advertisement

"I want to tell you: God forbid you come here, because I'll have to kill you- every single one of you who signs that contract."

"All your faces have been recorded, just like the rector’s, just like the face of the person who told you all this,” the soldier says in the video.

Advertisement

The soldier claimed that Ukrainian intelligence had already recorded the faces of everyone in the room, including the university's rector and the presenters. Before being disconnected, he highlighted the high casualty rates of the ongoing conflict, describing the front lines as a "cemetery."

He issued a grim reality check, noting the Russian military’s four-year stalemate and detailing the heavy casualties and systemic risks suppressed by state media. Ultimately, he offered a blunt assessment of the bleak future facing those who choose to enlist.

“A cemetery the size of two countries. And we will kill everyone who comes to Ukrainian land,” the soldier added.

Similar incident in past

The video of the confrontation has since circulated widely on social media channels. Russian university officials have not yet released an official statement regarding the security breach.

This is not the first time Ukrainian soldiers have breached Russia’s digital security and gained access to closed meetings and conferences.