'I Won't Bite': Senator's Husband Snubs Kamala Harris at Swearing-In | Watch

Washington: A video from the US Senate swearing-in ceremony shows Bruce Fischer, husband of Nebraska Republican Senator Deb Fischer, seemingly snubbing Vice President Kamala Harris ' handshake offer. Standing stiffly with a cane and Bible, the awkward moment has gone viral on social media.

Deb subtly nudged her husband to move closer to Harris as she was swearing-in Deb for her third term.

In response to this, the Vice President Harris said jokingly, "It's okay, I won't bite. Don't worry".

Bruce smiled but did not make eye contact with Harris during the ceremony.

After swearing in the senator, Harris and Deb Fischer exchanged handshakes.

Fischer has been a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump throughout her political career. She endorsed him in 2016, 2020, and once again in 2024, when Trump also backed her re-election bid.

Liberals Slams Bruce

Liberal podcaster Brian Tyler Cohen posted on X, "The husband of a Republican senator just refused to shake hands or make eye contact with Vice President Harris. The level of class you can expect from MAGA".