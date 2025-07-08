ICC Issues Arrest Warrants Against Taliban Leaders For Persecution Of Women

World News: The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrant against Taliban leaders over persecution of women and girls on Tuesday.

The warrants issued against Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhunzada and the head of the Supreme Court, Abdul Hakim Haqqani.

Pre-Trial Chamber II of the ICC said that the Taliban have implemented a governmental policy that resulted in severe violations of fundamental rights and freedoms of women in Afghanistan.

The court finding highlighted serious gender discrepancies under extreme interpretations of Sharia law.