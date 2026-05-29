ICE Agent Arrested In Texas After Minnesota Shooting; Video Of Moments Before Venezuelan Man Shot Emerges Amid Prosecutor-Trump Administration Standoff

Minnesota: An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer facing charges over the shooting of a Venezuelan man in Minneapolis has been arrested in Texas. According to reports, the arrest of the federal immigration agent escalated the fraught dispute between Minnesota prosecutors and the Trump administration over the conduct of agents during a high-profile deportation drive.

The ICE officer, identified as Christian Castro (52), was detained on Friday, 11 days after prosecutors in Minnesota's Hennepin County charged him with assault and making a false report. The charges related to a January 14 incident in which Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis was shot in the thigh after Castro fired through the front door of a Minneapolis home.

The arrest of the ICE agent took place as scrutiny intensified around Operation Metro Surge, the Trump administration’s weekslong immigration enforcement campaign in the Twin Cities. The local authorities have raised serious questions about the tactics used by officers on the ground, while federal officials have hailed the operation as a success.

Arrest Follows Confusion Over Agency Roles

According to Hennepin County prosecutors, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension tracked Castro to Texas and coordinated with the Texas Rangers and personnel from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General (IG) to carry out the arrest.

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The IG’s Office later disputed that account, stating it was not directly involved. The county attorney’s office subsequently revised its statement, clarifying that IG staff were “present at the scene” but did not conduct the arrest themselves.

There was no immediate response from the ICE or the Texas Rangers on the incident. On the other hand, the court records do not list a solicitor for Castro, and it remains unclear whether he has legal representation. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty called the detention “a critical step forward in our prosecution of Mr Castro".

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The prosecutors alleged that the shooting occurred after Castro and a colleague chased Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna to a Minneapolis apartment duplex where he lived with Sosa-Celis. The ICE agent is accused of firing through the front door, striking Sosa-Celis in the thigh. Moriarty confirmed that both Sosa-Celis and Aljorna were lawfully present in the United States.

Following the shooting incident, the federal agencies claimed that the two men had attacked an officer with a broom handle and a snow shovel, the federal charges that a judge later threw out. Both ICE and the Justice Department have since launched inquiries into whether officers gave false accounts of the incident.

ICE Director Todd Lyons had previously stated that Castro and another agent lied about what happened that night. Following the charges, ICE criticised the county attorney’s decision as “unlawful and nothing more than a political stunt”, adding that the US Attorney’s Office was investigating the officers’ statements and that disciplinary action, including dismissal and prosecution, remained possible.

The DHS Inspector General’s Office, which Moriarty initially credited with assisting, operated independently of ICE and served as a watchdog for DHS agencies.

Security Footage Reveals Truth

The City of Minneapolis last month released security footage from a council-owned camera that captured the lead-up to the shooting. The video, filmed from a distance, showed a person standing near the street with a snow shovel before moving back towards the house and discarding it in the garden.

Moments later, a man being pursued by another person runs from the street, stumbles on the pavement, recovers, and continues towards the property. A brief scuffle occurred near the front steps, lasting around 10 seconds. The precise moment of the gunshot is not visible, though a vehicle with flashing lights arrived shortly afterwards as another person approached the scene.

Reports suggested that Castro is the second federal agent to face charges linked to Operation Metro Surge. Last month, immigration agent Gregory Donnell Morgan Jr was charged with assault for allegedly pointing his firearm at occupants of a car on a motorway. He surrendered to the authorities last week, and his lawyer has contested the allegations.

The operation has been marred by further controversy following the deaths of US citizens Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were shot by the federal officers. The killings triggered massive unrest and fuelled protests over accountability for federal law enforcement. Hennepin County is conducting its own investigations into those deaths and in March, filed suit against the Trump administration, seeking access to evidence related to both cases and the Sosa-Celis shooting.