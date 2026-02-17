ICE Detains Indian National in New Jersey in Child Sex Assault Case

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has confirmed the detention of an Indian national in New Jersey who is facing serious criminal allegations, including the sexual assault of a child under 13. The man, identified as Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, is described by the agency as an undocumented immigrant with pending charges of sexual assault, shoplifting, and public disorder.

ICE stated that Kottapalli will remain in custody while removal proceedings are carried out under federal immigration law. The agency emphasized that its enforcement priorities include detaining individuals accused of violent or high-risk crimes, particularly those who may pose a threat to public safety.

Although ICE disclosed the nature of the charges, it did not provide details such as the date of arrest, the county where the case has been filed, or further information about the alleged offences. Legal experts underline that criminal charges are allegations, and the case will be decided through the judicial process.

This case comes against the backdrop of a sharp rise in deportations of Indian nationals from the United States. Official figures show that deportations have climbed steadily in recent years, with more than 3,800 Indians deported in 2025, marking one of the highest annual totals in over a decade. The numbers had already been rising, from 617 deportations in 2023 to 1,368 in 2024, before surging past 3,000 last year.

Indian nationals are now among the largest groups in ICE detention. Reports indicate that over 2,600 Indians were held in U.S. immigration facilities in 2024, placing them behind only Mexico, Honduras, and Guatemala. In addition, nearly 18,000 Indians with final removal orders remain on ICE’s non-detained docket, awaiting deportation.

The increase has been linked to tighter enforcement measures introduced in 2025, when U.S. authorities intensified crackdowns on undocumented immigrants. Many of those deported were caught after attempting to enter the country through irregular migration routes, often referred to as the “Dunki route.” Indian authorities have also been investigating these networks, which are tied to human trafficking and fraudulent recruitment practices.

In Kottapalli’s case, ICE has not disclosed the date of arrest or the county where charges were filed. Legal experts stress that criminal charges remain allegations until proven in court, and the judicial process will determine the outcome. Meanwhile, ICE’s custody ensures that immigration proceedings run parallel to the criminal case. As of now, Kottapalli remains in ICE custody. Both his criminal case and immigration proceedings are pending, and the final outcome will depend on judicial decisions in New Jersey courts as well as rulings under federal immigration law.