‘Planned Ambush’: Idaho Gunman Started Fire, Then Opened Sniper Attack on Firefighters

New Delhi: Two firefighters were shot dead and one seriously injured in a horrifying sniper ambush while they were responding to a wildfire near Canfield Mountain, just outside Coeur d’Alene in Idaho, USA, on Sunday. As per associated press, a man armed with a rifle allegedly set a wildfire and then opened fire on firefighters who came to douse the blaze, killing two of them and seriously injuring another. The attack is being called one of the most violent incidents against emergency workers in recent times.

Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris confirmed on Sunday night that the attack appeared to be a planned ambush. “We believe the suspect deliberately started the fire and then waited for the emergency responders to arrive so he could attack them. The firefighters didn’t stand a chance,” the sheriff said in a press briefing.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office confirmed that gunfire erupted shortly after 1:30 p.m. when fire crews reached the area to douse the blaze. Within 30 minutes, radio messages from first responders cried out for help, with one dispatcher reportedly saying, “Everybody’s shot up here... send law enforcement now.”

Shooter Used High-Powered Rifle, Say Police

Idaho Sheriff Bob Norris said the shooter appeared to be using a high-powered rifle and was hiding in the rugged, forested terrain. "I'm hoping that somebody has a clear shot and is able to neutralise," he told the press, indicating the assailant showed no signs of surrendering.

Later, police found the body of a man near the scene with a firearm beside him, suggesting that he may have been the gunman.

'Heinous Act of Violence,' Says Firefighter Union

Edward Kelly, president of the International Association of Fire Fighters, said, "Two of our brothers were killed by a sniper, and a third brother remains in surgery." He described the ambush as a “heinous act of violence” against people who risk their lives to protect others.

The fire that had originally drawn the firefighters to the area is still burning. Sheriff Norris said, “It’s going to keep burning. We can’t put any resources on it right now.”

Due to the active shooter threat, firefighting operations were suspended, putting nearby forest areas at greater risk.

Idaho Governor Brad Little condemned the attack on social media, saying, “This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families.”

The FBI is now involved, with tactical and technical teams deployed to assist in the investigation and secure the region.

The Canfield Mountain area includes a mix of public and private land with steep hiking trails, making it difficult for law enforcement to locate the shooter quickly. Sheriff Norris said hikers and bikers were still coming down from the trails when the shooting happened.

Meanwhile, Kim Anderson, spokesperson for Kootenai Health, confirmed that along with the two deaths, one injured person was brought in for treatment and remains in critical care.