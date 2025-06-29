IDF Eliminates Senior Hamas Figure Hakham Muhammad Issa al-Issa, Alleged Mastermind Of October 7 Massacre

Gaza: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency (ISA), in a joint operation, have successfully struck and eliminated a senior figure in Hamas' military wing, Hakham Muhammad Issa al-Issa, in the Sabra area of Gaza City. According to reports, Hakham's death dealt a massive blow to Hamas' organisational structure and capabilities. The Israeli forces confirmed the development regarding the elimination of another senior figure of Hamas.

According to the Israel War Room, al-Issa was an important member of Hamas' military wing, serving as the head of the combat support headquarters. He was considered one of the founders of the terrorist organisation and had played an important role in its force buildup efforts in the Gaza Strip. Al-Issa had also served as the head of the training headquarters and was a member of Hamas' General Security Council.

The IDF and ISA had been tracking al-Issa's movements and activities, and their operation was aimed at disrupting Hamas's ability to plan and execute terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and troops. Al-Issa's elimination is seen as a major success for the IDF and ISA, and it is expected to have a big impact on Hamas' operational capabilities.

Al-Issa's role in Hamas' military wing was multifaceted. He was involved in planning and executing terrorist attacks against Israel, and he also played a key role in rebuilding Hamas' organisational systems that were damaged during the war. According to the IDF, al-Issa was one of the last remaining senior Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip who held high-ranking positions before October 7th in 2023.

The IDF and ISA have been taking actions to dismantle Hamas' terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, and al-Issa's elimination is a huge step in that direction. The operation demonstrates the IDF's and ISA's commitment to protecting Israeli citizens and preventing terrorist attacks.