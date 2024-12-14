IDF Captures 50 Terrorists, Forces Continue Fighting in Gaza

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have intensified operations in Gaza, capturing 50 individuals suspected of terrorist activities across Judea and Samaria in the past week. The operations, conducted with the Border Police and Shin Bet (Israel’s internal security agency), also led to the destruction of explosives, confiscation of eight weapons, and seizure of hundreds of thousands of shekels reportedly linked to terrorist activities.

Operations in Gaza Continues

In Gaza, the IDF’s 162nd ‘Steel’ Division continues to carry out large-scale operations in Jabalia and Beit Lahia. During these missions, the Kfir Infantry Brigade located and destroyed rocket launchers aimed at Israeli towns near Gaza. Dozens of launch nests and a significant cache of weapons were also uncovered and dismantled.

Meanwhile, the Nahal Infantry Brigade has been actively engaging in the Rafah region under the command of the IDF’s Gaza Division. The forces reported eliminating terrorists, destroying underground tunnels and other militant infrastructure, and thwarting further attacks. In a recent encounter, Israeli air support targeted and neutralized a group of armed militants advancing toward IDF positions.

Israeli Airstrikes Hit Central Gaza

On Thursday, an Israeli airstrike on the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza reportedly killed at least 25 Palestinians and injured dozens more, according to local medics. The attack targeted a multi-storey residential building, leaving a trail of destruction. Hospitals in Gaza, including al-Awda and al-Aqsa, received over 25 bodies and treated more than 40 injured individuals, most of whom were children.

Ceasefire Hopes Dim Amid Escalation