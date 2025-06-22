IDF Destroys 2 Iranian Fighter Jets, 8 Missile Launchers in Major Airstrikes on Iranian Targets

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported significant military strikes on Iranian targets as tensions between Israel and Iran escalated. In a series of air raids over the weekend, the Israeli Air Force (IAF) successfully destroyed two Iranian fighter jets and eight ballistic missile launchers, among other key military targets in central Iran.

According to the IDF, two Iranian F-5 fighter jets stationed at Dezful Airport in Iran were destroyed in a recent airstrike. These strikes were part of a broader military operation aimed at neutralizing potential threats posed by Iran.

Strikes on Missile Launchers and Air Defense Systems

In addition to the destruction of the fighter jets, the IDF reported that eight ballistic missile launchers were taken out early Sunday morning. Six of these launchers were reportedly prepared for an immediate launch towards Israeli territory, highlighting the urgent threat they posed.

The IDF also targeted military infrastructure in Isfahan, a city in central Iran, to prevent the Iranian Air Force from using air defense systems and other military facilities located at Isfahan Airport.

Earlier in the week, approximately 20 Israeli fighter jets conducted a series of airstrikes in central Iran. These strikes hit a wide range of military targets, including facilities used for producing explosives, storing weapons, and manufacturing missile components. Iranian air defense systems were also targeted to weaken the country's ability to respond effectively to Israeli airstrikes.

Iranian Missile Barrage on Israel

The airstrikes came after a missile barrage launched by Iran toward Israel on Sunday morning. The Iranian missiles struck central and northern regions of Israel, causing explosions and significant damage. The IDF reported that 20 missiles were fired from Iranian territory, with loud booms heard across Israel.

As a result of the missile barrage, Israeli emergency services responded quickly, attending to at least 10 crash sites across the country. Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency medical service, reported that at least 23 people were wounded, with one person in the Shfela area suffering significant injuries.

Reports also indicated that missile crashes occurred in cities such as Haifa, where buildings were reportedly damaged by the explosions. Fortunately, the IDF has been able to prevent further missile launches and counter the Iranian assault with swift airstrikes.

US Airstrikes on Iran’s Nuclear Sites

The recent military actions come after the United States launched a major airstrike on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including the Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan sites. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that these key nuclear sites were “completely and totally obliterated,” marking a major escalation in the conflict.