IDF Launches Freash Air Strikes In Rafah After Hamas Ceasefire Violation

Gaza: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Sunday launched air strikes in the Rafah area of Southern Gaza in response to the violation of the ceasefire agreement by Hamas. According to the reports, the military operation came after the IDF described a "blatant violation" of the ceasefire agreement by Hamas, which saw the group firing an anti-tank missile and gunfire towards IDF troops operating in the area.

Notably, the ceasefire, brokered by international powers, had been holding since early October, bringing a semblance of calm to the war-torn region after a two-year conflict.

In a statement released on X, the IDF said that the air strikes were to eliminate the threat posed by Hamas and dismantle tunnel shafts and military structures used for terrorist activity. "These terrorist actions constitute a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement, and the IDF will respond firmly," the statement added. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a meeting with the Defence Minister and senior security officials to discuss the escalating situation, directing that strong action be taken against terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu Orders Closure Of Rafah Border Crossing Between Gaza And Egypt

The announcement comes as tensions simmer just below the surface, with Palestinian officials claiming that the Israeli army has carried out 47 violations of the ceasefire since it took effect, resulting in 38 deaths and 143 injuries. The fragile truce, which was meant to bring respite to the residents of Gaza, now faces big challenges.

The conflict has had a tragic toll on the region, with at least 68,116 people killed and over 1.70 lakh wounded in Gaza since October 7, 2023. In Israel, 1139 people were killed during the October 7 attacks, and over 200 were taken captive.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has ordered the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt to remain closed until further notice, linking the decision to Hamas' handling of Israeli hostages' bodies. Notably, the Rafah crossing is a critical humanitarian and logistical lifeline for residents.

The Palestinian Embassy in Cairo had earlier announced that the Rafah crossing would reopen on October 20, after coordination with the Egyptian administration to allow Palestinian citizens residing in Egypt to return to the Gaza Strip. However, Netanyahu's directive has stirred uncertainty over the plans. "PM Netanyahu instructed that the Rafah border crossing will not open until further notice. Its opening will be under consideration in accordance with the manner in which Hamas implements its part in return for the deceased hostages and implementation of the agreed-upon framework," the Prime Minister's Office said.

In the meantime, Hamas handed over two more captives' bodies to Israel, with the coffins being transferred into Red Cross custody and on their way to Israeli personnel in Gaza. The IDF confirmed that Hamas is required to return all remaining hostages under the agreement. However, Hamas accused Netanyahu of using "flimsy pretexts to disrupt" the ceasefire deal, while protesters in Tel Aviv rallied, demanding that the government secure the return of all remains of hostages from Gaza.