‘IDF on the Verge of Collapse’: Israeli Opposition Warns Netanyahu Govt Over Prolonging War, Flags ‘Security Disaster’ | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Israel’s opposition has issued a sharp warning to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government against stretching the ongoing war, citing serious concerns over facing another ‘security disaster’.

Former Prime Minister and opposition leader Yair Lapid cautioned that the country could be heading towards another major security crisis, echoing concerns raised by the Israeli military leadership.

‘10 Red flags ’: Chief of Staff Flags ‘Grave’ Situation

The warning comes after Israel’s Chief of Staff, Lt Gen. Eyal Zamir, reportedly raised multiple concerns before the political-security cabinet, indicating that the army is under extreme strain.

Military leadership has signalled that the army is overstretched, facing manpower shortages, and struggling to sustain prolonged operations across multiple fronts.

Advertisement

Highlighting this warning, Lapid said, “I don't recall a warning as grave as the one issued… Anyone who heard him yesterday will not be able to say, ‘I didn't know.’”

According to Lapid, the chief of staff flagged ten critical concerns regarding the current state of the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF).

Advertisement

“I’m raising 10 red flags… The IDF is on the verge of collapse,” he said.

He further added that while soldiers continue to perform with courage, the burden on the forces has become unsustainable.

“The IDF is stretched to the limit and beyond… The government is leaving the army wounded in the field,” he added.

Exhausted Reservists, Shrinking Manpower

One of the key concerns raised relates to the repeated mobilisation of reservists, who are reportedly fatigued after multiple deployments.

In essence, the military is struggling to maintain troop strength as personnel are overworked and resources are stretched thin.

Lapid said, “He no longer has a way to continue mobilizing reserves… These reservists are exhausted and worn out.”

He also pointed to a broader manpower crisis within the army, “The army doesn't have enough soldiers for its missions.”

Further, The opposition has criticised the government’s broader war approach, alleging a lack of clear planning and resources.

Summarising the concern, Lapid said the military is being pushed into multiple conflict zones without adequate preparation.

“The government is sending the army into a multi-arena war without a strategy, without resources, and with far too few soldiers.”

Call for Immediate Measures and Warning to Government

Lapid stressed that the government cannot claim ignorance if the situation worsens, stating that clear warnings have already been issued at the highest levels.

He said,“The warning has been given… You cannot continue to abandon Israel's security, in wartime, for petty politics.”

The opposition leader also called for urgent corrective steps, including addressing draft-related issues and strengthening enforcement.