IDF Probes Allegations Of Deadly Force Against Gazan Aid Seekers

Gaza: The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed an investigation into allegations of troops using deadly force against unarmed Gazans seeking aid, following a report by Haaretz. The IDF's high-level General Staff Fact-Finding Assessment Mechanism is reportedly probing the matter, but the military denies that troops were ordered to deliberately open fire on Palestinian aid seekers.

In a statement, the IDF claimed it is "operating to allow and facilitate the distribution of humanitarian aid" in Gaza, while also securing routes to distribution centres to ensure aid reaches civilians rather than Hamas. The military asserted that its directives prohibit deliberate attacks on civilians, rejecting accusations of such actions.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry, 549 people have been killed and 4000 wounded trying to access aid from Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) sites or waiting for UN food trucks since May 27.

Dispute Over Death Toll

Meanwhile, the IDF has disputed the death toll reported by Hamas, suggesting that the numbers are inflated. However, the military has acknowledged firing warning shots that struck Palestinians who strayed off pre-approved access roads to distribution sites or used them when they were supposed to be closed.

According to Israeli officials, the IDF's investigation into the incidents will examine whether there were any deviations from the law or military directives. The military has assured that any allegations of wrongdoing will be thoroughly examined, and further action will be taken as necessary.

The GHF, backed by the Israeli government and the Donald Trump administration, began operating in Gaza in May, with an aim to provide an alternative to UN aid distribution. However, the UN has expressed concerns about the plan, citing risks to humanitarian principles.

The actions on the unarmed people in Gaza seeking aid have been widely criticised, with many questioning the IDF's methods and motives.