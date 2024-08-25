sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • IDF Releases Statement, Issues Guidelines Following Strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Published 11:19 IST, August 25th 2024

IDF Releases Statement, Issues Guidelines Following Strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Following the attacks, the IDF issued a statement issuing new guidelines and announcing partial restrictions across several regions.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
israel IDF Statement
Following the attacks, the IDF issued a statement issuing new guidelines and announcing partial restrictions across several regions. | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:04 IST, August 25th 2024