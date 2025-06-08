IDF Shares Video Of Hamas Command Centre Tunnel Under Gaza Hospital

Jerusalem: In a shocking discovery, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have found a Hamas tunnel under a European hospital in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis. The forces claimed that the tunnel was a hub centre of senior Hamas operatives for planning and executing attacks against the Israeli forces.

The IDF has shared a video of the Hamas tunnel on social media and revealing the secrets of the tunnel containing multiple findings, such as command and control rooms, weapons and additional intelligence materials.

The IDF stated, "Hamas continues to exploit hospitals in Gaza for terrorist purposes, cynically exploiting and endangering civilians." The Israeli forces claimed that the Hamas operatives had carved the tunnel beneath the hospital, to the medical facility as a shield to cover them.

Earlier, the Israeli military shared the visuals of the tunnel networks of the Gaza Metro, under the hospital across Gaza, where the terrorist groups used to coordinate attacks on Israeli forces.

Amidst the ongoing operation in Gaza, the IDF had disclosed on June 5 that two of the killed Hamas operatives were posing as journalists to hide their identity. The terrorists used a hideout area for planning and executing the terror activities against the IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

The Army confirmed that the terrorists from the ‘Islamic Jihad terrorist organisation’ who were operating under the guise of journalists were targeted in a strike by the IDF.

In 2023, the IDF claimed that it had been found as part of the vast tunnel network beneath Al-Shifa Hospital, which was nearly destroyed in the war.

The Israeli forces asserted that Hamas used Al-Shifa Hospital as a hub centre for stocking weapons and equipment. However, the hospital authorities and the Palestinian terror group rejected Israel's claim.

The war began on October 7, 2023, when Israel launched a massive operation against Hamas in Gaza after fighters from the group attacked the Jewish nation and killed around 1200 people and abducted 251 hostages. More than half the hostages have been released in ceasefires and other deals.