'If Attacks Are Halted': Iran Accepts Ceasefire With US, To Allow Safe Passage Through Hormuz After Trump Pauses Strikes For 2 Weeks

New Delhi: Following a de-escalation by U.S. President Donald Trump, who suspended threats against Iran’s energy sector for a 14-day period, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Tehran will guarantee secure transit through the Strait of Hormuz for the duration of the two-week ceasefire.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi wrote: “If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations.”

Special mention of Pakistan

In his statement, Araghchi expressed gratitude and appreciation for his "dear brothers" - Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir. He thanked them for their "tireless efforts to end the war in the region."

"In response to the brotherly request of PM Sharif in his tweet, and considering the request by the US for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal as well as announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran's 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations, I hereby declare on behalf of Iran's Supreme National Security Council: If attacks against Iran are halted, our Powerful Armed Forces will cease their defensive operations," the statement read.

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It added, "The Strait of Hormuz will remain open for a period of the two-week ceasefire, and a safe passage will be possible "via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and saying that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable.

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Bombing attack 'suspended'

In a post on Truth Social, Trump, said that ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal, while reiterating that US has achieved most of its military objectives.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump said.

10-point proposal

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate," he added.

Trump said that Iran has agreed to almost all the various points of past contention, and this extension will allow time for a permanent agreement to be finalised.

"Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalised and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this long-term problem close to resolution," he said.