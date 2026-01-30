Updated 30 January 2026 at 18:10 IST
‘If He Dares…’: Zelenskyy Challenges Putin to Visit Kyiv, Rejects Moscow Peace Talks Invitation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy challenges Vladimir Putin to visit Kyiv, offers to halt attacks if Russia does the same, as Ukraine questions ceasefire claims and reports fresh strikes on the capital.
New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday publicly challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to Kyiv, stating Ukraine would stop its attacks only if Russia agrees to do the same.
Speaking to reporters in Kyiv late Thursday, Zelenskyy said Ukraine was ready to take concrete actions towards easing tensions. “If Russia does not strike our energy infrastructure, generation facilities or any other energy assets, we will not strike theirs,” he said. “We want to end the war and we are ready for de escalation steps.”
Zelenskyy stated that it was not feasible to travel to Moscow for negotiations with Putin. He did, however, state that he was willing to meet with US President Donald Trump and Putin for peace talks anywhere other than Russia.
“I can just as well invite him to Kyiv, let him come,” Zelenskyy said. “I am publicly inviting him, if he dares, of course.”
Ceasefire Claim, Cold Wave and Ongoing Attacks
Zelenskyy's comments followed US President Donald Trump's announcement that Russia had consented to a one-week truce due to the bitter cold in the area. Speaking ahead of a White House cabinet meeting, Trump claimed that Putin had agreed to the halt because of the bitter cold.
Ukraine, meanwhile, claimed yet to have received any formal notification on a ceasefire. Zelenskyy said he was relying on the United States to help ensure a temporary stop to Russian strikes.
With temperatures predicted to drop as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius, Ukraine is getting ready for severe winter weather. For people already struggling with power outages and heating shortages brought on by frequent strikes on energy installations, the cold weather is sure to make matters worse.
Overnight, Russian forces persisted in attacking Kyiv in spite of Trump's declaration. Russia launched 111 combat drones and fired one ballistic missile in the direction of the capital, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.
Zelenskyy stated that peace negotiations were still in progress but acknowledged that there were still significant problems. He told reporters, "So far, we have not been able to find a compromise on the territorial issue, specifically regarding part of eastern Ukraine."
As part of any peace deal, Russia has insisted that Ukraine cede the Donetsk area. This demand has been rejected by Ukraine, which has declared that it will not cede any territory.
