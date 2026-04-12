'If I Catch Them, They Get 50% Tariff': Trump's Fresh Warning To China Over Iran Aid

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a fresh warning to China, says that if he caught them helping Iran amidst the ongoing war in the Middle East, he will levy 50% tariffs on the Asian country.

"If we catch them doing that, they get a 50 per cent tariff, which is a staggering…That's a staggering amount," Trump told Fox News show Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.

This comes after reports that China is preparing to deliver new air defence systems to Iran within the next few weeks.

The reported shipment involves shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADS, which posed a big threat to low-flying US military aircraft during the recent conflict. As per reports, US intelligence suggested that Beijing is working to route the shipments through third countries to conceal their origin.

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Meanwhile, China has denied the allegations, with a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington stating, "China has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict; the information in question is untrue." The spokesperson urged the US to refrain from making baseless allegations and sensationalism.

Last week, Trump announced that US will slap 50% Tariffs on nations supplying weapons to Iran. He stressed that he will make no exclusions or exemptions and all goods sold to America by countries arming Iran will have to bear the brunt of the new tariffs.

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