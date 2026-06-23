'If Iran Doesn't Live Up To Their Agreement...': Trump Issues Fresh Warning to Tehran

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday "I will do ‌what I have to do" if Iran does not stick to its agreement with Washington.

"If Iran doesn't live up to their agreement, or if they're not ​behaving, I will do what I have to do," ​Trump told reporters.

Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed ⁠an interim U.S.-Iran deal last week, more than three months ​after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran and Iran responded with ​its own attacks on Israel and Gulf states with U.S. bases.

Trump said on Monday Iran was supposed to use the money being unfrozen to buy food ​exclusively from the United States while Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency cited ​Iranian central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati saying that Tehran is under no obligation ‌to ⁠purchase agricultural inputs from the U.S. under the current memorandum of understanding.

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"All that money's coming back in the form of purchases of food which they desperately need. They have 91 million people, they ​can't feed them. ​So, the money ⁠that we lift is going to go to our farmers," Trump asserted.

Hemmati said the remaining frozen ​funds will not necessarily be used solely for essential ​goods ⁠and could be sent to purchase other non-sanctioned goods, Tasnim reported.

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