'If You Hurt My Brother...': Furious Aleema's Stern Warning Amid Imran Khan's Death Rumours

Rawalpindi: Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Founder Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khanum on Friday issued a stern warning for anyone who dares to harm her brother. This comes after rumours of Khan's death in Adiala Jail were circulated in media. Neither his sisters nor political leaders have been permitted to meet him despite staging rigorous sit-in protests outside the prison.

It is claimed that his family or his supporters have not met him for over three weeks.

‘No One Will Be Spared’

Reacting furiously to the rumours of his death, Aleema Khanum asked, “Who said that? Aren't they ashamed to say such a thing?” “Whoever is saying such things, they will remember. If they even dared to harm Imran Khan's hair…no one will be spared,” she added.

‘Illegal Isolation’

Taking to X, Aleema Khanum said that her brother is in “illegal isolation”.

She added, “People keep asking us about his health and safety, but the truth is, we have no access to anyone who can give us verified information. The media may quote “official statements” from jail authorities, but we do not trust a single word from them. The solution is simple….. follow court orders and allow his family, his lawyers, and his party leadership to meet him.”

Aleema said that the only reason she believes that her brother is safe in prison is because the authorities “would not dare to hurt even a hair on Imran Khan’s head”. “They are well aware of the consequences of any such stupidity. He is the leader of at least 90 percent of Pakistan. They should definitely fear the wrath of the Pakistani nation,” she added.

She further said, “Our family and legal team last met him on 16th October, on the final day of his and Bushra Bibi’s jail trial. Since then, only our sister Dr Uzma Khan has been allowed to see him twice for barely 20 minutes each, on 28th October and 4th November, and only because we held protests and sit-ins outside Adiala. The last people to meet Imran Khan were Dr Uzma and Bushra Bibi’s daughter on 4th November. Since that day, we have been completely cut off, no family, no lawyers, and no party members have been allowed any access whatsoever.”

“Nine days ago, we were told that no one would be allowed to meet Imran Khan until Asim Munir receives his extension notification. We still cannot understand what our legal and constitutional right to meet our brother has to do with someone’s extension. Why is a family’s access being tied to government’s servant extension?” she added.

Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khanum says her brother is in ‘illegal isolation’ | Image: X

Imran Khan's Sisters Manhandled

During an earlier protest, police allegedly dragged Imran Khan's sisters from outside the Adiala jail and manhandled them before taking them into custody after they staged a 10-hour-long sit-in protest outside the prison, demanding to meet their jailed brother.

In a formal complaint filed with the Punjab Police, Khan's sister Noreen Niazi alleged that the violence was “brutal and orchestrated and carried out by policemen without provocation”.

According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, she said they were protesting peacefully over concerns for Khan's health condition. “We neither blocked roads nor obstructed public movement, nor engaged in any unlawful conduct. Yet, without warning or provocation, the streetlights in the area were abruptly switched off, deliberately casting the scene into darkness. What followed was a brutal and orchestrated assault by Punjab police personnel,” she said.