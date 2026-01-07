‘I’ll Get Impeached’: Trump’s Midterm Elections Anxiety Boils As He Makes Desperate Plea To Republicans | Here’s Why | Image: AP

Washington: US President Donald Trump delivered a combative, sweeping speech to House Republicans that was highlighted by fear of impeachment, scathing criticism of Democrats, specific allegations of a US military operation in Venezuela, mockery of protests, and frequent references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's tariff and oil policies.

Speaking at a House GOP conference, Trump combined personal complaints, military bragging, and foreign policy pressure with warnings about the 2026 midterm elections. He even took time to mock the public behavior of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

The Kennedy Center in Washington, which was just renamed the Trump-Kennedy Center, hosted the speech, which lasted more than 85 minutes. Trump discussed domestic politics, international affairs, trade, military might, and cultural issues in his speech to lawmakers, party leaders, and top Republicans.

“They’ll Find a Reason to Impeach Me”: Trump Admits Fear Over Midterm Elections

Speaking about the 2026 midterm elections, Trump was clearly nervous and candidly acknowledged that if Republicans lose control of Congress, his political future would be in danger. Trump warned House Republicans that if he lost the midterm elections, Democrats would immediately threaten to impeach him.

“You gotta win the midterms. Because if we don't win the midterms... they'll find a reason to impeach me,” Trump said. “I'll get impeached,” he added, making his fear explicit.

Trump claimed that winning the presidency frequently results in losses in midterm elections, a trend that seemed to genuinely upset him, and implied that even policy achievement would not shield him.

“But they say when you win the presidency, you lose the midterms… I wish you could explain to me what the hell is going on in the mind of the public,” he said, underscoring his concern over voter behaviour and shifting public mood.

Trump cautioned Republicans that public discontent may overshadow accomplishments and give Democrats control of the House, despite his insistence that his administration had achieved "unprecedented success." He implied that Democrats were waiting for a chance to take action against him by characterizing them as unified, aggressive, and politically vicious.

His comments coincided with Democratic leaders' mounting calls for his impeachment, especially in the wake of the US military involvement in Venezuela. Trump's activities there have been called "impeachable" by a number of Democratic lawmakers, who claim he breached constitutional restrictions and overruled Congress.

“An Amazing Military Feat”: Trump Details Venezuela Operation in Length

Trump repeatedly hailed what he described as a highly complicated US military operation targeting Venezuela, calling it historic and strategically brilliant.

“And it was an amazing military feat that took place yesterday. Think of it. The people are saying, well, thank you. You know, people are saying it goes down with one of the most incredible,” he said.

“It was so complex. Hundred and fifty two airplanes. Many, many. Talk about boots in the crowd. We had a lot of boots on the ground, but it was amazing.”

He stressed that US forces suffered no casualties. “And think of it. Nobody was killed,” Trump said. He went on to detail significant casualties on the other side. “And on the other side, a lot of people were killed. Unfortunately, I say that - soldiers, Cubans, mostly Cubans, but many, many killed.”

According to Trump, US forces were in complete command during the operation. “And our guys were, you know, our guys are jumping out of helicopters and, you know, protected. And they were. But it was so brilliant.”

He added that no nation could have completed the job in the manner that the United States accomplished and that it was unequaled by any other military in the world. Trump presented the operation as evidence of US military superiority and a warning to enemies.

“The Electricity Was Boom, Turned Off”: Trump Brags About Tactical Surprise

Trump continued by describing how Venezuela's infrastructure was purportedly severely damaged by the operation. “The electricity for almost the entire country was turned off. That's when they knew there was a problem. There was no electricity. Caracas said there's no electricity.”

He added mockingly that only candlelight remained. “It's not the only people with lights were the people that had candles. It was just off.”

He referred to the action as a “decisive tactical strike.” “So we sort of got him a little by surprise. But it was brilliant, it was brilliant tactically. It was an incredible thing.”

According to Trump, the blackout signaled to Venezuelan officials that US forces had complete operational control and provoked panic in Caracas. He reaffirmed that the mission was meticulously planned and carried out by characterizing the closure as a psychological and strategic setback.

Maduro Dance Mockery and Torture Claims: “He Tries to Imitate My Dance”

Trump then turned his attention to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, mixing mockery with harsh accusations.

“They've been after this guy for years and years and years. And, you know, he's a violent guy. He gets up there and he tries to imitate my dance a little bit.”

Trump accused Maduro of mass violence. “But he's a violent guy and he's killed millions of people. He's tortured.”

He also made claims about torture facilities in Caracas. “They have a torture chamber in the middle of Caracas that they're closing up. But he's tortured people.”

Trump referred to videos circulating online in which Maduro was seen dancing publicly and said the Venezuelan leader was mocking US pressure. He claimed the behaviour showed defiance and disrespect and justified decisive action against him.

“Paid Protesters” and “Beautiful Printed Signs”: Trump Attacks Demonstrators

Trump claimed protests against the Venezuela operation were staged and funded. “And now what they do, the radical left, they actually have people and it's hard to get them. They will pay people. Most of these people are paid.”

He mocked the quality of protest signage. “You know, they're paid when they have brand new, beautiful printed signs by, like, the highest quality printer.”

Trump singled out one protest slogan. “And you have a woman, Free Maduro. And the sign is before we even did the attack. Free Maduro.”

He ridiculed protesters for not understanding their own slogans. “Oh, she reads a sign. What does that say? It says freedom. Well, that's what I believe.”

He made an inappropriate comparison between contemporary protests and earlier ones, claiming that the latter demonstrated authenticity by hand-making their own signs. Trump joked about recruiting the sign-makers for Republican elections while mockingly praising the signs' professionalism.

“Worst-Looking People I’ve Ever Seen”: Trump Slams New York Protesters

Trump reserved particularly harsh words for demonstrators in New York. “Where do they find these people?” he asked. “They're the worst-looking people I've ever seen.”

He repeated his claim that the protesters were paid and uninformed.“They're paid and don't know what they are talking about.” He also accused the press of lacking credibility. “The press has no credibility whatsoever.”

Modi, Tariffs and Russian Oil: “He Knew I Was Not Happy”

Turning to India, Trump spoke at length about his relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, linking it directly to tariffs and India’s purchase of Russian oil.

“India ordered 68 Apaches. Prime Minister Modi came to see me. I have a very good relationship with him,” Trump said. He admitted that tensions exist. “I have a very good relationship with PM Modi, but he is not happy with me, as India is paying high tariffs.”

Trump claimed India reduced tariffs to please him. “They wanted to make me happy, basically. Modi is a very good man; he is a good guy. He knew I was not happy, and it was important to make me happy.”

The tariffs, totalling 50%, were imposed due to India’s purchase of Russian oil, which Trump directly linked to the Russia-Ukraine war. Trump warned that tariffs could be raised further if India does not “help on the Russian oil issue.

He accused India of strengthening Russia by buying discounted crude and said trade pressure was necessary to protect US interests. India has earlier rejected Trump’s claim that PM Modi assured him oil purchases would stop, stating that no such assurance was given. Trump defended his trade policy, claiming massive financial gains for the US.

“We’re getting rich because of tariffs. Over $650 billion coming in,” he said.

He described tariffs as a tool not only for revenue but also for forcing foreign governments to change policies. Trump insisted the US was benefiting financially while strengthening its negotiating position globally.

“I Am the King”: Trump Projects Absolute Authority

Calling himself a “king,” Trump asserted direct authority over America’s military power and defence industry, presenting himself as the ultimate decision-maker.

“You know, guy makes. I have a big problem with it. I'm the king,” Trump said.

He presented himself as the impetus behind political strategy, trade policy, and military action, framing his leadership as unparalleled and decisive. He then went on to boast about US military dominance, claiming no other country could match America’s strength or technology.

“But the United States proved once again that we have the most powerful, most lethal, most sophisticated and most fearsome military on planet Earth. And it's not even close,” Trump said.