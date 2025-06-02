‘Illegal, Anti-American Radicals Must Go’: Trump Demands Deportation of Boulder Attack Suspect

Boulder Police confirmed that the suspect was booked into a county jail Sunday night and is facing multiple felony charges, including two counts of first-degree murder. | Image: AP

New Delhi: U.S. President Donald Trump has strongly condemned the recent attack in Boulder, Colorado, and called for the deportation of the suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman. Posting on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump linked the incident to Former President Biden’s immigration policies and warned that such violence would not be tolerated under a potential second Trump administration.

“Yesterday’s horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED... He must go out under 'TRUMP' Policy,” Trump wrote.

He further called for the prosecution of the suspect to the fullest extent of the law and reiterated his stance on securing U.S. borders.

Suspect Detained After Violent Incident at Protest

The attack occurred during a pro-Israel protest at Boulder’s Pearl Street pedestrian mall. According to police, the suspect, allegedly shouting “Free Palestine,” threw Molotov cocktails toward the crowd, injuring at least eight people aged between 52 and 88. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported so far.

Boulder Police confirmed that the suspect was booked into a county jail Sunday night and is facing multiple felony charges, including two counts of first-degree murder. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Just days earlier, two Israeli embassy staffers in Washington, D.C., were shot and killed in a similar attack where the suspect also reportedly yelled “Free Palestine.”

Trump Blames Biden’s ‘Open Border Policy’

Trump directly blamed the Biden administration’s immigration policies for enabling what he described as “illegal, anti-American radicals” to enter the U.S.

“This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE,” he said, renewing his call for stricter immigration enforcement and a return to his administration’s policies.