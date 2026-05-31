Illegal Mine Collapses In China, Killing Five Just Days After Shanxi Disaster

Beijing: A mine shaft collapse during an illegal mining operation in China's ​southwestern Yunnan province killed five people ‌and injured one, state media reported, days after the country's deadliest mining accident since 2009 left ​at least 82 dead.

The incident occurred ​around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday (2030 GMT on ⁠Saturday) in Yunnan's Huize County, state ​news agency Xinhua reported, citing local authorities. ​The report did not specify what mineral was being mined.

There was only one survivor out of six ​people rescued from the site and ​sent to hospital, Xinhua said, and the person ‌was ⁠in stable condition.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the incident, which follows the May 22 deadly gas explosion ​at a ​coal ⁠mine in the northern Shanxi province. Apart from the 82 people ​killed, two remain missing and ​128 ⁠were injured.

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Chinese authorities have vowed a thorough investigation into the Shanxi disaster, as preliminary ⁠findings ​uncovered unmarked tunnels, missing trackers and ​fake doors at the mining site.