‘I’m Coming For You’: Elon Musk’s 2-Year Old Prophetic Post Resurfaces as Maduro is Detained by Trump

A two-year old post of tech-billionaire Elon Musk has resurfaced amid the ongoing situation in Venezuela. In the old tweet, Musk wrote, “I’m coming for you Maduro! I will carry you to Gitmo on a donkey.” At the time, Musk was responding to a video allegedly claiming that Venezuelan President Maduro gave “direct orders to his security forces, instructing them to keep Elon Musk out at all costs.”

However, the United States conducted a military intervention in Venezuela overnight, resulting in the detention of President Nicolás Maduro and Cilia Flores, the tweet has once again garnered headlines with many users commenting on it. While one user commented, “Time to take Maduro to Gitmo on a donkey, Elon,” another said, “Promises made, promises kept.”

After the resurfaced post went viral, the internet has also erupted in AI-generated images and videos of Elon Musk riding a donkey with President Maduro.

Musk’s 100% Support for Trump in the Venezuelan operation

The billionaire has also himself taken to X to congratulate the President on the move. As Trump shared the first image of President Maduro in detention on board USS Iwo Jima, Musk reposted the image saying, “Congratulations, President Trump! This is a win for the world and a clear message to evil dictators everywhere.”

