'I’m So lucky': Barack Obama Shuts Down Divorce Rumours, Shares Birthday Post for 'Love Of His Life' Michelle

Washington: Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama have been in the news because of their divorce rumours, that started circulating after Michelle Obama's absence from high-profile events, including the upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump . Barack Obama has now shut down the divorce rumours by posting a loving birthday wish for his wife.

Barack Obama Shuts Down Divorce Rumours, Shares Birthday Post for Wife

Putting a stop to speculations around Barack Obama Michelle Obama's divorce, the former has shared a birthday post for his wife on the social media platform ‘X’. The post has been shared with a loving caption and a photograph of the power couple from a dinner date; they can be seen holding hands and smiling to the camera.

‘I’m So Lucky… Love You!': Barack Obama's Sweet Message for Michelle

The post shared by Barack Obama read, “Happy birthday to the love of my life, Michelle Obama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it. I’m so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!”

Barack Obama Michelle Obama Heading for Divorce?

Social media has been buzzing with speculation after Michelle Obama confirmed she would not be attending the inauguration of Donald Trump . A statement released by the former first couple's office addressed the situation, confirming that while Barack Obama will be present at the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies on January 20, Michelle Obama would be skipping the event. “Former President Barack Obama is confirmed to attend the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies. Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration", the statement read.

This is not the first time Michelle Obama has opted out of a public appearance alongside her husband. Earlier this month, she also did not attend the funeral of former US President Jimmy Carter, citing a ‘scheduling conflict.’

One user on X (formerly Twitter) said, “I think Barack and Michelle Obama are heading for divorce,” and posted a screenshot of letters from 1982 in which Barack Obama reportedly admitted to having thoughts about making love to men.