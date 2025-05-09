sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ IPL Suspended | Coward Pak's Brazen Act | Pakistan In Panic | Operation Sindoor 2.0 | India Strikes Pakistan |
Advertisement

Updated May 9th 2025, 23:44 IST

IMF Approves $1 Billion Loan To Terror Sponsor Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund has approved USD 1 billion loan to Pakistan. India had abstained from voting saying the funds can be used for sponsoring terror activities.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Is Shehbaz Sharif Admitted To Hospital?
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Shehbaz Sharif | Image: X

Islamabad: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved another breather for terror state Pakistan directing to release immediate disbursement of about USD 1 billion loan to Pakistan.

According to Pakistan PMO office, Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the approval of USD 1 billion dollar instalment for Pakistan by the IMF.

Shehbaz Sharif further said that Pakistan's economic situation has improved and the country is moving towards development.

A while ago, India abstained from voting in a crucial executive board meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as it raised concerns over IMF's loan for neighbouring country Pakistan saying the money can be used for sponsoring terror activities.

More to follow…

Published May 9th 2025, 23:44 IST