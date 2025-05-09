IMF Approves $1 Billion Loan To Terror Sponsor Pakistan

Islamabad: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved another breather for terror state Pakistan directing to release immediate disbursement of about USD 1 billion loan to Pakistan.

According to Pakistan PMO office, Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction over the approval of USD 1 billion dollar instalment for Pakistan by the IMF.

Shehbaz Sharif further said that Pakistan's economic situation has improved and the country is moving towards development.

A while ago, India abstained from voting in a crucial executive board meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as it raised concerns over IMF's loan for neighbouring country Pakistan saying the money can be used for sponsoring terror activities.