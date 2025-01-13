Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Gets 3% Pay Rise

Seoul: South Korea's suspended president, Yoon Suk Yeol, will still receive his annual pay rise despite being impeached for briefly placing the country under martial law, the government confirmed.

Yoon’s salary will increase by 3 percent, bringing it to 262.6 million won ($179,000; £147,000), in line with the standard pay raise for government officials.

Since his impeachment in December, Yoon has resisted efforts of investigation and arrest him for alleged insurrection and abuse of power, further deepening the country's political turmoil.

Despite being suspended from his duties, President Yoon Suk Yeol remains in office until South Korea’s constitutional court rules on his impeachment.

Yoon justified his declaration of martial law by citing threats from "anti-state forces" and North Korea. However, it later emerged that his decision was likely motivated more by his domestic political issues than by external threats.

Yoon's salary increase has sparked criticism among South Koreans, with many expressing disbelief that he continues to receive pay — and even a raise — while suspended from office.

Earlier this month, Yoon’s security forces prevented investigators from reaching him at the presidential residence. This led to the expiration of an initial arrest warrant on January 7, which was later extended by a local court.

Investigators are now preparing for another attempt to arrest Yoon and have sought assistance from the police to ensure the operation proceeds smoothly.

Authorities have stated that any arrest attempt will be carried out with measures to prevent casualties or bloodshed. They also warned that security staff and lawmakers who obstruct the arrest could face arrest themselves.

Yoon's lawyers have described the decision to assign police officers and investigators to arrest the president as "a betrayal of the public." They argue that the arrest warrant is "illegal."

The legal team has also requested that personnel involved in the arrest not wear masks, to avoid the risk of rioters impersonating police officers and breaking into sensitive national sites.

In Seoul, large-scale protests have erupted, with thousands of people expressing both support for and opposition to Yoon, reflecting the intense political divide in the country.