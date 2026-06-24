'Importance of Our Relationship in...Complicated World': Jaishankar Assures 'Full Commitment' to India-South Korea Ties

Seoul, South Korea: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on Wednesday, emphasising the strategic importance of bilateral ties amid a complex global landscape and pledging India’s full commitment to unlocking the relationship’s untapped potential.

During the meeting, Jaishankar described the discussions as particularly timely, coming shortly after a recent presidential visit and at a moment when strong partnerships are vital.

“I agree with you, I think our meeting is very timely. Timely partly because we are following up on a presidential visit just recently, but timely also because of the state of the world, and the importance of our relationship in this somewhat complicated world,” Jaishankar said.

He reassured his counterpart of India’s strong resolve to advance cooperation.

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“What I do want to assure you is, from our side, there is full commitment that the potential of our relationship, which many of us, I think on both sides, feel there’s a lot that remains to be realised, that we would strive to do that,” the Minister added.

Jaishankar also praised Cho Hyun’s personal dedication to strengthening ties since assuming office. He noted that the South Korean minister had sent a “strong signal” from the outset, which India has reciprocated with equal enthusiasm. The two sides are expected to hold substantive discussions aimed at expanding collaboration across key sectors. Jaishankar expressed optimism, stating, “I look forward to very productive talks.”

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