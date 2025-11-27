‘Imran Khan Fully Healthy’: Pakistan Jail Officials Dismiss Death & Transfer Rumours Amid Rising Public Unrest.

New Delhi/Rawalpindi: Quelling two days of intense speculation, the administration of Rawalpindi’s high-security Adiala Jail has reportedly issued a formal clarification, stating that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was “fully healthy” and receiving complete medical attention inside the prison.

The clarification, reported by the Pakistani media, comes after Khan’s sisters, several PTI leaders and a barrage of unverified social media posts triggered widespread concern over the PTI founder’s wellbeing inside the prison.

Officials reportedly said there was “absolutely no truth” to rumours alleging that Khan was being deprived of medical attention or had been secretly moved out of Adiala Jail. “These reports are baseless, incorrect and misleading,” jail officials were quoted as saying by the Pakistani media. They reportedly added that Khan continued to remain under “routine, comprehensive medical supervision” as mandated for a high-profile inmate. “Imran Khan is in complete health and being fully cared for inside this prison,” an official was quoted as saying.

Two Days of Speculation and A Digital Storm

The statement appears to be an attempt to counter an unprecedented surge of online posts that began circulating late Tuesday night. Dozens of anonymous posts across social media platforms claimed that the former Prime Minister had been shifted out of Adiala Jail to an undisclosed medical facility. Some posts claimed he had collapsed, while others suggested he had died in custody.

A report published by Afghanistan-based news outlet Afghanistan Times on Wednesday had claimed, citing “credible sources”, that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson had been killed inside the jail. When the report surfaced, tensions were already running high outside the jail and for the second time, jail authorities had denied visiting rights to Khan’s sisters, Aleema Khan, Dr Uzma and Noreen Niazi, sparking protests by PTI workers and opposition alliance members.

In a bid to prevent Khan’s sisters and their supporters from moving towards the main gate of the jail, a heavy contingent of police was deployed to keep the crowd in check.

Confrontation With Khan’s Sisters Deepened Concerns

Although today’s statement addresses the panic directly, the anxiety had already been building since the previous day, when Khan’s sisters arrived outside the jail to seek direct information about his condition. The sisters displayed visible frustration at being denied access to their brother, who has been locked inside the Adiala Jail since 2023, serving various convictions amid an ongoing series of trials.

PTI leaders, including Gohar Ali Khan, claimed that Khan was being deprived of even basic amenities inside the jail and that his health was deteriorating. They accused Pakistani authorities of placing Khan in extreme isolation. Aleema Khan alleged that her brother was being held in a “death cell” usually reserved for terrorists.

The PTI leaders insisted that repeated attempts by family members to check on Khan’s well-being had been blocked without explanation and he was being treated like a terrorist.

As Khan’s supporters attempted to approach the jail complex on Tuesday and Wednesday, police personnel blocked their entry, eventually forcibly removing them from the spot. The confrontation intensified suspicion about why the authorities were reluctant to facilitate a brief interaction or official confirmation of Khan’s wellbeing.

Official Position: Imran Khan Inside Adiala, Under Care, Not Transferred

In the clarification reported by the Pakistani media, Adiala Jail officials addressed the key concerns triggering widespread rumours about the former Prime Minister:

Imran Khan remains inside Adiala Jail and has not been moved to any hospital or alternative detention site.

He is in stable condition and receiving complete medical attention from prison health staff.

Claims regarding a “secret transfer” are “fabricated and baseless”.

No health-related incident has occurred that required extraordinary response or treatment.

Routine health checks and monitoring are being conducted as per protocol.

PTI Remains Sceptical, Demands Proof

Despite the clarification, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership remains sceptical. Party representatives said that repeated rumours would not gain traction “if the government provided regular, verifiable updates about the former Prime Minister’s wellbeing”.

PTI has criticised what it calls “the deliberate restriction of family access”. Party leaders argued that the confrontation with Khan’s sisters indicated an unnecessary “hostile posture” from security agencies, further eroding public confidence. They termed the Afghanistan Times report a “sinister psy-op”, but simultaneously accused Pakistani authorities of placing Khan in extreme isolation.

‘Won’t Move Until We Meet Imran’: Sister Noreen

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Khan on Wednesday vowed that the family would not leave the jail premises until they were allowed to meet him. “We will sit here until we meet Imran Khan. We will not move. They cannot silence us anymore,” Noreen told Republic.

Noreen also alleged that she and her sisters were dragged by their hair and manhandled during Tuesday night’s protest when PTI workers gathered outside the jail premises. Her claims have added to growing public outrage, especially as the family says they have not been permitted to meet Imran Khan for nearly a month.

