Protest in Support of Imran Khan Turns Violent in Pakistan; 1 Killed, Over 70 Injured

Islamabad: A pro-Imran Khan protest in Islamabad turned violent, claiming one life and leaving dozens injured. According to sources, a police constable died of severe injuries, and over 70 officers were left injured during violent clashes amid protest organised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a post on X, the PTI wrote, "Around 20 people have been directly shot by the current fascist government, which is using brute force to prevent citizens from reaching Islamabad for a peaceful protest against the regime".

The PTI claimed that the demonstrators while protesting against the military-backed regime faced tear gas shells, rubber bullets, and stun grenades during the protest.

It further wrote, "The government has employed every means of repression, including expired tear gas shells, rubber bullets, and stun grenades. They have resorted to every tactic imaginable to suppress dissent because this military-backed regime is clinging to a stolen mandate, which the people of Pakistan are demanding be returned to its rightful winner, Imran Khan. With Pakistan virtually under lockdown, the situation continues to deteriorate".

The Imran Khan-led party also called for the intervention of the international community in the wake of the situation unfolding in Pakistan. It also urged them to raise its voice to restore democracy and protect human rights in the islamic nation.

PTI further wrote that that thousands of Pakistani nationals were peacefully marching in Islamabad for the fulfilment of three agendas, namely, the revocation of the 26th Amendment and restoration of Pakistan's constitution, return of the stolen mandate, release of political prisoners".

The PTI wrote in another tweet." On the call of Imran Khan, the people have entered Islamabad. The convoy is spread over many kilometers, as far as you can see, the people are the people!"

"Direct shots were fired at the people, but there is no fear or fear, there will be no return without taking Imran Khan, the blunt declaration of the workers!," it further tweeted.

In light of the protests, the Chairperson of PTI, Gohar Khan and Saif held a 90-minute meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, according to media reports.

Post meeting, Gohar Khan described the discussion as significant, confirming that Imran Khan's call for a protest remains final and that rumours about it being cancelled were untrue, according to the Express Tribune.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Gohar Khan emphasised that the PTI founder's stance on the protest was unchanged, and the movement would proceed as planned. The meeting focused on strategic discussions regarding the ongoing political situation and the party's future course of action, the Express Tribune reported.