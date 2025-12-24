Imran Khan's Sisters Not Allowed To Meet Him In Jail, Hold Protest In Rawalpindi | Image: ANI

Rawalpindi: Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's sisters, Aleema Khan, Noreen Khan Niazi and Uzma Khan, held a sit-in near Rawalpindi's Factory Naka on Tuesday, after they were denied permission to meet the incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder in Adiala jail, the Express Tribune reported.

The protest, which began at around 3:30 pm (local time), ended on Tuesday night.

Over the past several weeks, Imran Khan's family has held protests as they have not been allowed to meet the former PM. Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were sentenced to 17 years' imprisonment in the Toshakhana-II case.

Senior PTI leaders, including provincial president Junaid Akbar and Mushtaq Ghani, also joined the sit-in protest, the Express Tribune reported.

Speaking to the media, Imran Khan's sister Aleema said that every Tuesday, they were stopped from meeting him, alleging that authorities were fearful of him. She claimed that both Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were imprisoned in solitary confinement and subjected to mental torture.

Aleema further said that the PTI founder had already issued directions to prepare for protests, asserting that once such a call was given, anyone speaking about negotiations would not be representing the party.

Earlier on Sunday, security was ramped up in Rawalpindi ahead of the protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a Jamaat-e-Islami gathering at Liaquat Bagh, officials said, as reported by the Tribune.

As per the Tribune, more than 1,300 police officers and security personnel have been deployed across Rawalpindi to maintain law and order. Citing officials, it reported that the deployment includes two superintendents of police, seven deputy superintendents of police, 29 inspectors and station house officers, 92 upper subordinates and 340 constables. In addition, seven sections of Elite Force commandos, 22 Rapid Emergency and Security Operations personnel, and 400 members of the Anti-Riots Management Wing have been deployed.

Earlier on Sunday, security was ramped up in Rawalpindi ahead of the protest by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and a Jamaat-e-Islami gathering at Liaquat Bagh, officials said, as reported by the Tribune.