Imran Khan's Sister Aleema Bibi Attacked; Her Son Abducted, Claims PTI

New Delhi: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have alleged that Aleema Bibi (Aleema Khan), sister of imprisoned former Pak Prime Minister Imran Khan, attacked at her residence in Lahore by unidentified armed men on Thursday.

The Central Media Department of PTI condemned the attack, describing it as one of the most shameful and cowardly acts imaginable.

It is also said that the armed men broke into her house, abducted her son Shahrez Khan from his bedroom, brutally tortured household staff, and assaulted him in front of his two innocent children.

PTI also stated that just yesterday, Shahrez and his wife were illegally offloaded at Lahore Airport and prevented from travelling abroad.

Mrs. Aleema Khan has consistently raised her voice for the freedom of her brother, Pakistan’s former elected Prime Minister, Imran Khan. Shahrez has no role whatsoever in politics or any political activity, statement further claims.

PTI has demand that the Chief Justice of Pakistan take immediate notice, ensure the safe recovery of Shahrez Khan, and return him to his family. If this does not happen, no power on earth will be able to contain the wrath of the people.

PTI has strongly condemned this attack as state terrorism and fascism in the harshest possible words.