Imran Khan’s Last Social Media Post Goes Viral Amid Death Rumours

New Delhi: At a time when former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's thousands of supporters and family members are desperate for even a single word from him amid rumours of his death in jail, his last internet post from November 5 is going viral. The post was uploaded on X after Imran Khan met his sister on November 5. The entire post targeted and focused on only one person, Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir.

In a detailed social media post, which came after a meeting with his sister at Adiala Jail, he said, ‘There is no rule of the Constitution or the law in our country at this time. Instead, it is governed by the ‘Asim Law’. Asim Munir is the most tyrannical dictator in history and is mentally unstable. The level of oppression during his tenure is unparalleled. His regime showed no regard for women, nor any compassion for children and the elderly. Asim Munir is capable of doing anything to satisfy his lust for power.’

​​Over the last few days, unverified reports indicating the former Pakistani PM has died in jail have surfaced. His sisters claim they haven't seen Khan in three weeks and that they were attacked when they asked to meet with their brother.

In an exclusive 23-minute phone interview with Republic TV, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan spoke to clear growing speculation about Imran Khan’s health and even rumours claiming he may have been killed inside Adiala Jail.

Advertisement

Aleema said that Imran Khan was in good health when they last met weeks ago, but since then, all meetings have been stopped. She said lawyers have not been allowed to meet him for nearly nine months. “They allowed us only when the jail trial was over, and the judge allowed family presence. The moment the trial stopped, the meetings stopped.”

She described how the family protested peacefully outside the jail, sitting on a footpath 400 metres away, but police attacked them. She said, “My 71-year-old sister was dragged. She fainted. She could have been severely injured. This is fascism.”

Naming Pakistan’s army chief, she said, “Asim Munir is calling the shots. He is responsible for the current state of affairs.”

Adding on, she said, “Shehbaz Sharif had once implied to me that he needed ‘permission’ for decisions, showing even the prime minister is not in control.”

She said there are two names banned in Pakistan’s mainstream media: Imran Khan and Asim Munir. “If you take Imran Khan’s name, it’s banned. If you criticise Asim Munir, action is taken,” she said.

Advertisement