Published 13:26 IST, July 26th 2024
Imran Khan’s Party Announces Country-Wide Protests for Arrested Leaders
Pakistan authorities braced for a possible showdown with supporters of jailed former PM Imran Khan's PTI after the party announced a countrywide protest
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pakistan authorities braced for a possible showdown with supporters of jailed former PM Imran Khan's PTI after the party announced a countrywide protest | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
13:26 IST, July 26th 2024