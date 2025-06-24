Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 24 June 2025 at 16:32 IST

In a First, Japan Conducts a Missile Test for the First Time at Home

Until now, Japan had been conducting its missile tests abroad, often in collaboration with its defence partners like the United States and Australia.

Reported by: Aditi Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
In a First, Japan Conducts a Missile Test for the First Time at Home
In a First, Japan Conducts a Missile Test for the First Time at Home | Image: X

For the first time, Japan has carried out a missile test on its own land. The Japanese army confirmed on Tuesday that it test-fired a Type-88 surface-to-ship short-range missile at a military firing range located in Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan’s main islands.

Test Marks Shift in Japan’s Defence Strategy

Until now, Japan had been conducting its missile tests abroad, often in collaboration with its defence partners like the United States and Australia. This marks a shift in policy, as Japan is now moving towards conducting such exercises within its own territory as per AP reports. 

This move is part of Japan’s plan to strengthen its defence capabilities in response to growing regional security threats. The government has been focusing on boosting its military preparedness, especially to counter challenges from China and North Korea.

 

Published 24 June 2025 at 15:52 IST