In a First, Japan Conducts a Missile Test for the First Time at Home

For the first time, Japan has carried out a missile test on its own land. The Japanese army confirmed on Tuesday that it test-fired a Type-88 surface-to-ship short-range missile at a military firing range located in Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan’s main islands.

Test Marks Shift in Japan’s Defence Strategy

Until now, Japan had been conducting its missile tests abroad, often in collaboration with its defence partners like the United States and Australia. This marks a shift in policy, as Japan is now moving towards conducting such exercises within its own territory as per AP reports.